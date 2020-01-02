Hintz picked up a power-play assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Hintz had the secondary assist on Mattias Janmark's equalizer just 58 seconds into the third period. The helper gave Hintz points in three straight games (a goal and two assists). The Finn is up to 19 points, 41 hits and 58 shots on goal in 34 appearances this season.