Stars' Roope Hintz: Slings power-play helper
Hintz picked up a power-play assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Hintz had the secondary assist on Mattias Janmark's equalizer just 58 seconds into the third period. The helper gave Hintz points in three straight games (a goal and two assists). The Finn is up to 19 points, 41 hits and 58 shots on goal in 34 appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.