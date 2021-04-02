Hintz produced an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Hintz set up Jason Robertson in the second period for what would be the game-winning goal. The 24-year-old Hintz is feeling it lately, with four goals and five helpers during a seven-game point streak despite missing two contests due to a lingering lower-body injury in that span. Hintz played in his third consecutive game Thursday, the first time he's done that since late February. The Finn has 24 points, 59 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-3 rating in 24 outings.