Hintz scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Hintz tallied with 1:22 left in the contest to prevent Connor Hellebuyck from earning a third straight shutout. The goal was Hintz's first since Oct. 24 -- he went four games without a point, including both contests in his native country of Finland last weekend against the Panthers. The 27-year-old is at five goals, nine points, 30 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-1 rating through 13 appearances in a somewhat modest start to 2024-25.