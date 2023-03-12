Hintz collected a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Seattle.
Hintz opened the scoring early in the second period. He's up to 32 goals and 62 points in 58 contests this season. Hintz is on fire with nine goals and 12 points over his last eight games.
