Hintz scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Hintz had matched his season-worst goal drought at five games entering Tuesday, but he broke it with a second-period tally. The center still had five helpers during that span, so he's been able to remain productive as a playmaker. On the year, he's up to nine goals, 26 points (13 on the power play), 67 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-12 rating over 26 appearances.