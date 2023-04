Hintz scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Hintz continues to play well late in the season, racking up five goals and eight assists over his last 11 outings. His tally Wednesday was his first power-play goal since March 2. The 26-year-old center has matched his career high with 37 tallies, and he's added 38 helpers, 21 power-play points, 182 shots on net and a plus-31 rating in 72 appearances.