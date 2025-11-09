Hintz scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Hintz has scored in back-to-back games since returning from an undisclosed injury. It's good to see him hit the ground running, and it looks he'll settle in on the second line for now, as the Stars appear to like Wyatt Johnston with Mikko Rantanen on the top line. Hintz is up to 10 points (six on the power play) with 33 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 10 outings this season.