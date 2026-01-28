Hintz scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Hintz had picked up four assists over the previous three games, but his goal snapped a five-game stretch without scoring. The 29-year-old center continues to be steady on offense for the Stars -- he's earned three goals and seven assists over 13 outings in January, and that's arguably a bit of a down month for him. For the season, Hintz has 15 goals, 41 points (18 on the power play), 115 shots on net, 53 hits and a plus-17 rating across 48 appearances.