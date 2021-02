Hintz scored a power-play goal on three shots and had two hits Thursday in a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hintz beat Joonas Korpisalo with a redirection on top of the crease to get Dallas on the board 78 seconds into the second period. The 24-year-old possesses an interesting stat line through six games, having picked up both of his goals and all six of his helpers while on the power play. If Hintz can get things going at even strength, he could be in store for a career year.