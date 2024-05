Hintz (upper body) is in Monday's Game 3 lineup against the Oilers, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz is set to return from a four-game absence after suffering an injury during Game 4 of the second round against Colorado. He has six points in 11 postseason games, including five in four appearances last series. The 27-year-old will slot back into his usual top-six role.