Hintz notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Jets.

Hintz set up Joe Pavelski's goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner in a low-scoring game. With three goals and four assists over his last seven contests, Hintz has found a groove since the Stars' top line was reunited after a short separation. The 27-year-old is up to eight goals, 10 assists, 49 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 19 outings this season.