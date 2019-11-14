Stars' Roope Hintz: Surfaces on IR
The Stars placed Hintz (lower body) on injured reserve Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hintz is still pegged to return to action sometime next week, but the Stars are in need of an extra roster spot ahead of Thursday's matchup with Vancouver, which is why they decided to place the 22-year-old winger on the injured list.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.