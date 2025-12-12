Hintz suffered an apparent foot injury in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Wild, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz took some friendly fire from a Miro Heiskanen shot and couldn't put much pressure on his foot while exiting the ice. The 29-year-old Hintz will be evaluated further Friday, and his status for Saturday's game versus the Panthers will be determined at a later time.