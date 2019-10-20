Hintz scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Hintz's new line with Jamie Benn and Corey Perry showed good chemistry in the contest, beginning with the Finn's game-tying goal seven minutes into the first period. Hintz is up to seven points and 21 shots in 10 games this season. While he won't shoot north of 20 percent all season, he should continue to see top-six deployment.