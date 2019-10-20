Stars' Roope Hintz: Tallies again
Hintz scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
Hintz's new line with Jamie Benn and Corey Perry showed good chemistry in the contest, beginning with the Finn's game-tying goal seven minutes into the first period. Hintz is up to seven points and 21 shots in 10 games this season. While he won't shoot north of 20 percent all season, he should continue to see top-six deployment.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.