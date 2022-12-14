Hintz scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over New Jersey.

Hintz buried a rebound off a Miro Heiskanen shot to give Dallas a 2-1 lead with just three seconds remaining in the second period. The goal would stand as the game-winner as the Stars held on for a 4-1 win. Hintz now has goals in consecutive games as he's up to 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) through 29 games this season.