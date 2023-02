Hintz scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Hintz gave the Stars a 2-0 lead in the second period, but they would need additional time after the lead slipped away in the third. The goal was his third point in four contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. Hintz continues to be a strong player on the ice and in fantasy with 21 goals, 47 points, 109 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 44 outings.