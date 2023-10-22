Hintz scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

Hintz missed the season opener Oct. 12, but he's gotten on the scoresheet in all three games he's played. He put the Stars ahead 3-2 with a goal early in the second period. The Finn has two tallies, one assist, nine shots on net and an even plus-minus rating so far. Head coach Pete DeBoer has taken it easy on Hintz in the early going -- the center is averaging 16:26 of ice time per game, down from the 17:33 mark he posted last season. Despite the relatively limited ice time, Hintz has shown in the past to make the most of what he's given.