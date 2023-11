Hintz scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Hintz gave the Stars their first lead of the game in the second period. The 26-year-old is shaking off a four-game scoring drought, posting a goal and an assist over his last two contests. The Finn is up to six tallies, 13 points, 37 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 14 appearances.