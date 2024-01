Hintz scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Red Wings.

All of his production came in the second period as the Stars surged out to a 5-2 lead, only to nearly squander it in the third. It was Hintz's fifth multi-point performance in the last nine games, a stretch in which the 27-year-old has racked up seven goals and 12 points while also chipping in 23 shots on net and a plus-10 rating.