Hintz scored an empty-net goal on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

One of Hintz's helpers came on the power play. The 28-year-old has played a leading role in the Stars' early burst of offense in 2025-26, racking up five points (two on the power play) over the first three games of the season. He's playing on the top line as usual -- in that role in 2024-25, he posted 28 goals and 67 points in 76 regular-season outings, which is on the lower end of his typical production.