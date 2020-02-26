Stars' Roope Hintz: Three-point night in win
Hintz scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
His tally late in the first period held up as the game-winner. The Stars' second line was the engine of their offense, as Hintz, Jason Dickinson and Denis Gurianov combined for three goals and seven points. Hintz had only one assist in his prior six games, however, and on the season he has 18 goals and 32 points through 54 contests -- solid numbers, but not the breakout some were expecting in his second NHL campaign.
