Hintz scored twice Saturday in a 6-2 win over the Devils.

Hintz scored short-handed to push the score to 2-0 in the second period. His backhander went five-hole on Nico Daws. Hintz made it 4-0 with just 18 seconds left in the period on a bang-bang play in tight. The powerful Finn has three, two-point games in his last four games (three goals, three assists), and he's on pace for his third-consecutive 37-goal season. That kind of consistency is almost unheard of. Hintz is a fantasy beast.