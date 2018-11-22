Stars' Roope Hintz: Tickles twine
Hintz scored the Stars' lone goal of Wednesday's 5-1 loss to Pittsburgh.
Despite having played in just eight games this season, Hintz has already tallied a pair of goals. Perhaps his performance Wednesday will be enough to convince team brass not to send him back to the minors. As long as he remains on the roster, the winger could provide decent mid-range fantasy value.
