Hintz recorded a pair of assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Hintz helped out on a Jason Robertson goal in the second period and set up Joe Pavelski's tip-in tally on the power play in the third. After a one-game absence due to an illness, Hintz looked fine with 16:14 of ice time. The 27-year-old has a trio of multi-point efforts over his last five games, and he's at 10 goals, 14 assists, 60 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 25 outings overall.