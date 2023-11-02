Hintz notched two assists, one shorthanded, in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Calgary.

His first point of the night was a beauty -- Hintz kicked into high gear and beat everyone to the puck after Dallas had cleared it the length of ice on the penalty kill, then fed a wide-open Jamie Benn out in front of a helpless Jacob Markstrom to open the scoring for the Stars inside the final minute of the first period. Hintz has found the scoresheet in six of seven games to begin his season, amassing three goals and eight points, and he hasn't even gotten going on the power play yet -- after collecting 18 goals and 45 points with the man advantage over the prior two seasons, the 26-year-old has just one tally on the power play so far in 2023-24.