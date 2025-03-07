Hintz notched two assists, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Hintz set up Jason Robertson for both the game-tying and game-winning goals. This was a fourth straight multi-point effort for Hintz, who has picked up three goals and 13 assists during a six-game point streak. For the season, the Finnish center is up to 52 points, 132 shots on net, 36 hits, 36 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 58 appearances. While he's played on the top line all year, this is by far his best stretch of the campaign as the Stars look prepared to make noise during the last part of the regular season.