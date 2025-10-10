Hintz recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Jets.

Hintz didn't score in this season opener, but he participated in the build-up of the tallies scored by Mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson, with the latter being a power-play goal. Hintz spent the offseason recovering from the fractured foot he suffered in the 2025 Western Conference Finals against Edmonton, but he looked completely healthy in this win over the Jets. He's coming off a 2024-25 campaign in which he notched 28 goals, 39 assists and 160 shots on goal across 76 regular-season games while also adding six goals and 12 points in 17 postseason contests.