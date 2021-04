Hintz notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

The 24-year-old continues his breakout campaign, with only his inability to stay healthy really holding him back. Hintz has missed three of the last 14 games with a lingering lower-body injury, but when he's been on the ice he has five goals and 10 helpers over that stretch. On the season, he's amassed 12 goals and 30 points in 28 contests.