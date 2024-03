Hintz threw in a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg.

Hintz contributed all around the ice on Thursday. In addition to his two points, he had a plus-3 rating and six shots. His 24 goals and 52 points put him on a 32-goal, 71-point pace, not far under his totals from the last two seasons, both of which were achieved in under 82 games.