Hintz scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Hintz flexed his all-situations skills Monday. His first-period tally was the game-winner, and he's now earned three points while shorthanded and another 11 on the power play this season. The 27-year-old snapped a three-game slump with the two-point effort. Hintz is at 16 goals, 35 points, 87 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 37 appearances.