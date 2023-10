Hintz scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Hintz earned his first multi-point effort of the season by factoring in on the Stars' first two goals. He's gotten on the scoresheet in five of six outings, racking up three goals and three assists. The 26-year-old has added 19 shots on net and a minus-2 rating while playing in his usual all-situations role.