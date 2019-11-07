Hintz (lower body) will be unavailable for the next two weeks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Based on the timeline provided by coach Jim Montgomery, Hintz is expected to miss up to six games due to his lower-body issue. The 22-year-old was on a three-game point streak prior to getting hurt and was starting to contribute on the power play as well. The Finn's absence will give Jason Dickinson the chance at playing top-six minutes and lining up alongside Joe Pavelski.