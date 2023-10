Hintz (upper body) will make his season debut Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Hintz missed the first game of the season, but the Stars had a long break after that contest, and he won't miss any additional time. The 26-year-old was also out for all of the preseason. Look for the Finn to center the top line and play on the first power-play unit going forward.