Hintz (groin) will require surgery to repair the groin injury that bothered him throughout the season, Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Hintz has been bothered by this injury since first sustaining it all the way back in Game 4 of last season's Stanley Cup Finals. He missed 15 games this season due to the groin injury but managed to compile 43 points in the 41 games he played. Hintz's recovery timetable is unclear at this point, but he'll likely be ready by the time next season comes around.