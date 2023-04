Hintz (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Flyers, Saad Yousuf of The Athletic reports.

Hintz was considered a game-time decision but didn't take the ice for warmups. Fredrik Olofsson will likely enter the lineup, while Tyler Seguin is set to occupy Hintz's usual role alongside Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski. Hintz's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Golden Knights.