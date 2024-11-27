Hintz (undisclosed) won't play against Chicago on Wednesday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.
Hintz will miss at least one game after tweaking an undisclosed injury. He has registered eight goals, 13 points, 46 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 13 hits across 20 appearances this season. Hintz will be replaced in Wednesday's lineup by Colin Blackwell.
