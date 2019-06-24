Hartman was traded to Dallas in exchange for Tyler Pitlick on Monday.

As a pending restricted free agent, the Stars are technically just acquiring the rights to Hartman. The 24-year-old winger scored 12 goals and 26 points in 83 games between Nashville and Philadelphia last season; he was a key piece that sent Wayne Simmonds to the Predators at the trade deadline this past season.

