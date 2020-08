Shea signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Stars on Tuesday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

Shea was fantastic as a senior at Northeastern University in 2019-20, racking up five goals and 31 points in 34 games as the club's captain. The 23-year-old blueliner, who was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, will get an invite to next season's training camp, but he'll like spend most, if not all of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors.