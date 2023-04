Suter posted an assist and four hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.

Suter had an assist in each of the last two games as the Stars eliminated his former team in the first round. The 38-year-old defenseman added five shots on net, 13 hits, nine blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating over six playoff contests. He appears set to continue in a top-four role as the Stars' postseason run continues.