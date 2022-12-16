Suter logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Capitals.

Suter has an assist in each of the last two contests after going nine games without a point. He set up Colin Miller's game-winning tally early in the third period Thursday. Suter now has six helpers, 38 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 41 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 31 contests. While his offense appears to have fallen by the wayside, the 37-year-old remains a key part of the Stars' defense and is unlikely to lose his spot in the lineup.