Suter recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Suter went 14 games without a point before he helped out on an Evgenii Dadonov goal in the second period. A dry spell of that length is further proof that Suter has lost a step this year. He's managed 14 points, a minus-9 rating, 87 blocked shots, 66 hits and 70 shots on net through 60 contests. With Nils Lundkvist taking Suter's place on the second power-play unit, the latter doesn't have much appeal in most fantasy formats.