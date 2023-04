Suter notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Suter snapped a three-game point drought with the helper. The 38-year-old defenseman is up to 25 points, 91 shots on net, 111 blocked shots, 81 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 81 outings this season. With the emergence of a Thomas Harley-Colin Miller pairing, Suter has stepped onto the top pairing with Miro Heiskanen, though it hasn't boosted Suter's offense much.