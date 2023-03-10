Suter scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-5 in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.

This was Suter's best game of the season, though it may be a case of a rising tide lifting all boats considering the Stars set their season high in goals. The defenseman has a goal and three helpers over his last six games, so he is also making some progress on offense. For the season, he's at two goals, 15 helpers, 76 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 69 hits and a minus-3 rating through 65 appearances.