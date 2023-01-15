Suter logged a shorthanded assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Suter dumped the puck in on a penalty kill, and the rest was Ty Dellandrea's retrieval and Jamie Benn's shot. Over his last 15 games, Suter has picked up eight assists, including three on the power play. His shorthanded helper was his first point on the penalty kill since the 2018-19 season. The defenseman has 12 helpers, 53 shots on net, 55 hits, 65 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 44 contests this season.