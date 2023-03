Suter posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Suter has two goals and six assists over his last 10 outings. March has been the 38-year-old's best month of the campaign by far. The defenseman has three tallies, 20 helpers, 82 shots on net, 98 blocked shots, 74 hits and a minus-3 rating through 74 contests overall.