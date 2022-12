Suter logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Suter set up Wyatt Johnston's goal 55 seconds into the second period. With three helpers in the last four games, Suter has found his offense a bit recently. The 37-year-old blueliner is still at a paltry seven assists in 33 contests overall -- that's not enough to justify rostering him in standard fantasy formats. He's added 42 shots on net, 53 blocked shots, 42 hits and a minus-4 rating.