Suter logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Suter snapped his five-game point drought with the helper. The 38-year-old remains on the Stars' top pairing, though he's more of a defense-only presence while Miro Heiskanen roams the ice. Suter has just four assists with 18 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 11 hits and a plus-2 rating through 13 contests. He may have some depth value in formats that reward non-scoring production.