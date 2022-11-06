Suter recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Suter snapped an eight-game point drought when he helped out on the third of Jamie Benn's goals in the contest. The slump came after Suter opened the year with an assists in two of three contests. The veteran defenseman has three helpers, 13 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 10 hits, four PIM and a minus-1 rating in 12 appearances. He's still logging top-four minutes, so he'll have a decent chance to find some consistency on offense.