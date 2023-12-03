Suter logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Lightning.

Suter ended his six-game point drought with a secondary helper on Thomas Harley's third-period tally. The 38-year-old had just two assists over 14 games in November despite seeing top-pairing minutes throughout the month. He's at six helpers, 33 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 22 contests overall. With minimal power-play time, Suter's a non-factor in most fantasy formats.