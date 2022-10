Suter notched an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Suter has recorded two helpers (one on the power play) through three games to begin the year. The defenseman set up Jani Hakanpaa's go-ahead goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Suter also has two blocked shots, a hit, one shot on goal, two PIM and a plus-1 rating this year. At 37 years old, he's expected to be more of a complementary source of offense from the blue line.